Building Permits March 19 Mar 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Town of Hodges South Carolina, 4806 Main St., Hodges, $125,000, construct shelter and restrooms.RWG & CPG Investments LP, 521 Bypass 72 NW, $4,500, interior remodel.Megan and Gavin Winburn, 300 State St., Ninety Six, demolish garage.Victoria Griffin, 1223 Alexander Road, demolition of structure.Welborn Adams, 600 Watts Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $300,000, new construction.Walter and Cam Hanschke, 160 Middleton Place, Hodges, new construction.Keelie and Justin Brewer, 104 Tryon Court, inground pool 16x39.Andrew and Mary Rylander, 201 Rivers Run, inground pool 15x40.Clairborne Development LLC, 102 Whirlaway Court, $170,000, new construction.Clairborne Development LLC, 104 Whirlaway Court, $200,000, new construction.Isaac Herrera, 1104 Ninety Six Highway, $150,000, new construction.Victor Williams, 315 Windmill Circle, $4,200, replace shingles.Mae Smith Enterprises LLC, 3014 Highway 25 S., $500, convert closet to master bath.William and Terry Evert, 110 Pullham Road, $4,540, tear off/reroof.Christine Martin, 206 Omega St., $2,800, tear off/reroof.Daniel and Judy Vaughn, 908 Highway 248, Ninety Six, $4,000, tear off/reroof.Zarate Galindo, 362 New Market St., $1,500, reroof.Barbara Blackburn, 121 Highland Drive, $4,800, roof repair, joists, rafters.Jacqueline Gilchrist, 249 Wisewood Circle, $2,358, reroof.David Lockhart, 610 Jordan St., $4,000, replace damaged walls and roof.Wayne and Christen Davis, 157 Belle Rive Drive, $15,416, replace 13 windows.Ruth Moore Thomas Life Estate, 146 Amherst Drive, $8,000, reroof.Debra and William Franks, 41 N. Acres Road, $6,000, reroof.Edwin and Tammy Langley, 304 Augusta Circle, $9,000, reroof.Marie Mejia, 142 Mitchum Drive, $60,000, interior renovations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save