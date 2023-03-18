Building Permits March 18 Wanda Rinker Mar 18, 2023 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beattie Development LLC, 202 Oak Ave., $12,000, reroof.Launch Pad Mobile LLC, 12 Lee St., Ware Shoals, demolition of house.Melvin Davis, 817 Ridge Road, Hodges, demo mobile home.Clifford Fennell, 202 Nautical Way, $250,000, new residential construction.T-Rays Interprize LLC, 104 Trout St., mobile home 12x60.Harold and Susan Davenport, 121 Weimer Circle, $31,920, 14x76 mobile home.Albert and Jane Merrill, 103 Woodbine Court, $50,000, garage and lean-to 30x40 and 15x20.Jeremy Smith, 811 McKenzie Road, Ninety Six, $27,977, portable shed 16x44.Jamie and Deborah Peeler, 114 Dendy St., Troy, $15,000, 28x64 pole barn.Grecco Realty Investors LLC, 8 Green Acres Drive, Ware Shoals, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Claude Gable, 127 Ansley Court, $3,500, roof replacement.Vincent Sample, 807 Reynolds Ave., $4,000, roof replacement.Melissa Satterfield, 131 Old Abbeville Highway, $70,000, kit gut/cabinets/floor/counters/paint.Central Trust Company, 505 Highland Park Drive, $27,445, foundation repair.Josefin Panzo-Calihua Isaura, 1017 Phoenix St., $4,000, repair ceilings, paint, windows.Justin Wilson, 728 Fairway Lakes Road, $18,995, roof replacement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont hosts new volunteer training Presidential Ambassador, Rey Rivera, is committed to sharing Lander’s story Garcia attributes leadership skills to Lander’s RA Program