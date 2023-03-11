Building Permits March 11 Wanda Rinker Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carolina Health Centers Inc., 577 Bypass 72 NW, $83,975, replace floors, cabinets, paint.JR Carports LLC, 108 Kirksey Drive, $20,000, remodel interior cubicles, flooring.Stephen and Jennifer Bennett, 239 Arsenal Drive, Ninety Six, new pool 15x26.Christopher and Ginger Miller, 4801 Highway 246 N., Hodges, swimming pool 18x36.John and Ann Hammond, 338 Smythe Ave., $15,000, 25x30 three-bay open carport.Clinton Larkins, 608 Owens St., $3,000, new roof.Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 7002 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $7,100, reroof.Cassandra Conway, 11 Dairy St., Ware Shoals, $5,100, new roof.Charles Kirkland Life Estate, 309 Due West Road, Hodges, $5,000, tear off and reroof.Bobby and Nancy Sprouse, 103 Bent Creek Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.James Connelly, 528 Sand Shore Drive, $9,931, remove and replace shingles.Elizabeth Montjoy, 210 Deadfall Road, $9,700, new roof. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Inn on the Square bought by new owners Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book