Building Permits June 4 Jun 4, 2022

Latanya Plummer, 123 Weimer Circle, $25,200, mobile home 14x60.Michael Leopard, 123 Carter Road, $36,960, mobile home 28x44.James and Shawn Woody, 523 Blue Jay Road, Hodges, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.Bridget and George Davenport, 107 Robinson St., Troy, $27,225, garage 30x50.Yovani Escobar, 304 Creswell Ave., $9,000, siding, roofing, windows and doors.Katsam Holdings LLC, 202 Sloan Ave., $5,000, reroof.Redbury Properties, 1225 Mathis Road, $2,400, reroof.Gail Warner, 1711 Mount Moriah Road, $3,843, reroof.Kelsey Wright, 218 Morton Road, $6,800, remodel-floor/walls/ceilings.Teekema Moore, 304 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $4,000, window replacement.Logan and Hunter Jackson, 5014 Emerson St., $387.