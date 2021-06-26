Greenwood County, 1325 Spring St., $1,189,574, remove MRI Suite
Jesse and Cheryl Adams, 214 Durst Ave., demolish shed
Vernon Taylor, 205 Summer Place, Ninety Six, $14,000, barn 14x28
Allie Grace Watts, 311 Morgan Road, $29,400, mobile home 14x70
Rhonda Hood, 118 Bonanza Drive, $26,800, mobile home 14x64
Kenneth Winn, 127 Cedar Drive, inground pool 18x36
Latasha Goodwin, 406 Hunters Creek Blvd., inground pool
Jeffery and Linda Coleman, 160 Cherokee Drive, $4,000, new deck addition
Donald and Peggy Martin, 216 Merriman Ave., $19,640, metal garage 20x40
Charles and Martha Long, 112 Darlene Drive, $13,000, metal garage 20x35
Terry Boone, 439 Bethel Road, $4,500, barn 36x24
Christopher Andrews, 1114 Cambridge Ave., $4,000, storage shed 12x24
Donald and Rhonda McDowell, 324 Pinelake drive, $1,600, reroof
Ronnie and Carolyn Sink, 1109 Hunters Creek Blvd., $5,500, reroof
Bobby and Jarva Crawford, 15 Audubon Road, $1,500, reroof
GFP Greenwood LLC, 302 Janeway, $4,000, install shed dormer and raise ceiling
Leslee and Bryan McCarty, 119 Rosemont Drive, $5,273, roofing
Darrell and Rosa Alexander, 201 Edgewood Circle, $2,150, reroof
Walnut Grove Church, 230 Morgan Road, $15,400, remove and replace shingles
Greg and Shea Deal, 113 Cobblestone Lane, $5,000 tear off/reroof
Janice Adams, 131 Country Village Court, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Joyce Sweitzer, 106 Luton Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Caleb Baker, 4806 Highway 178 N., Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Amber Lee, 129 Country Village Court, $2,500, tear off/reroof