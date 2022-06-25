Building Permits June 25 Jun 25, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ware Shoals School District 51, 56 Greenwood Ave., $869,834, selective roof repairsWillie Thomas, 3726 McCormick Highway, Bradley, demolition of mobile homeAmica Smith, 324 Alexander Ave., demolition of structureTaylor Murdock, 180 Miller Road, Hodges, $33,600, mobile home 16x70David Brewer, 4909 McCormick Highway, Bradley, $38,400, mobile home 16x80Cheryl and Michael Babb, 116 Amherst Drive, $20,600, building 30x30Christy Conteras, 1605 Durst Ave., $5,000, addition of front porch 8x22Equity Trust Company Custodian, 218 Kate Fowler Road, $225,000, new constructionBillie Davis, 108 Windsor Oaks Court, $4,200, reroofSherrie Rogaczewski, 15 Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, $33.645, CMU piersKim and Stephen Wischer, 119 Rosemont Drive, $7,917, replace 12 windowsJames Coleman, 130 Sanders Road, $8,327, reroofTina Paysinger, 1712 Highway 246, $20,415, tear off/reroofHarold Curenton, 107 Sycamore Drive, $2,050, reroofShonda Davis, 238 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $1,500, partial porch close inWilliam and Elaine Turner, 135 Roman Circle, $5,000, tear off/reroofSheryl Scott, 219 Starboard Tack, $14,900, reroofKathryn Camp, 103 Newcastle Road, $20,000, roofWinter Ridge LLC, 102 Winter Way, $15,000, drywall and baseboardMaking Magic LLC, 500 Montague Ave,. $2,100.SKF Limited Partnership, 712 Montague Ave., $800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Demolition Roof Bradley Building Industry Mobile Home Baseboard Structure Porch Reader's Choice Awards 2022 SO Lakelands Festival 2022