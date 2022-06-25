Ware Shoals School District 51, 56 Greenwood Ave., $869,834, selective roof repairs

Willie Thomas, 3726 McCormick Highway, Bradley, demolition of mobile home

Amica Smith, 324 Alexander Ave., demolition of structure

Taylor Murdock, 180 Miller Road, Hodges, $33,600, mobile home 16x70

David Brewer, 4909 McCormick Highway, Bradley, $38,400, mobile home 16x80

Cheryl and Michael Babb, 116 Amherst Drive, $20,600, building 30x30

Christy Conteras, 1605 Durst Ave., $5,000, addition of front porch 8x22

Equity Trust Company Custodian, 218 Kate Fowler Road, $225,000, new construction

Billie Davis, 108 Windsor Oaks Court, $4,200, reroof

Sherrie Rogaczewski, 15 Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, $33.645, CMU piers

Kim and Stephen Wischer, 119 Rosemont Drive, $7,917, replace 12 windows

James Coleman, 130 Sanders Road, $8,327, reroof

Tina Paysinger, 1712 Highway 246, $20,415, tear off/reroof

Harold Curenton, 107 Sycamore Drive, $2,050, reroof

Shonda Davis, 238 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $1,500, partial porch close in

William and Elaine Turner, 135 Roman Circle, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Sheryl Scott, 219 Starboard Tack, $14,900, reroof

Kathryn Camp, 103 Newcastle Road, $20,000, roof

Winter Ridge LLC, 102 Winter Way, $15,000, drywall and baseboard

Making Magic LLC, 500 Montague Ave,. $2,100.

SKF Limited Partnership, 712 Montague Ave., $800.

Tags