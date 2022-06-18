Building Permits June 18 Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakeside Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4228 Highway 72-221, $14,000, install metal roof.South Main St. Baptist Church, 1000 Main St., $97,000, flooring, drop ceiling, build partitions.Michael Adams, 128 Faith Home Road, $50,400, mobile home setup 28x60.Sally Bouchillon, 402 Circle Drive, $1,000, replace roof over front porch.Charles McDonald, 134 Carlton St., $8,000 open air pole barn.Mark and Ginger Faulkner, 205 Gentry Run, $20,000, covered porch over existing patio.Marlene and Bailey Giles, 316 Old Shoals Junction Road, Donalds, $11,695, metal storage building 24x26.Jose and Victoria Corona, 154 Highland Drive, $2,000, cover patio.David and Deborah Hedges, 200 Ferry Cove Road, $13,526, interior renovations.Martha Jean Grant, 105 Spring Woods Trail, $2,200, reroof.RFT Management Company LLC, 116 Harvey Ave., $5,000, add window and door.Lori Threadgill, 206 Folly Bend Dive, $38,757, solar panel installation.D C Jones Enterprises LLC, 812 Anderson St., $1,000, repair roof.Magruder Family Residence Trust, 105 Creek Road, $5,650, helical piers.George Garbutt, 107 Whisperwood Court, $12,768, replace 8 windows and doors.Bruce Peterson, 120 Watersedge Road, $2,647, replace 4 double-hung windows.Latisia Gilchrist, 119 Balsam Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.David and Roger Dorn, 910 Reynolds Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Daniel and Grace Warner, 1507 Mount Moriah Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Sirbrennia Witt, 405 Adrian Ave., $6,876, reroof.Lee Peterson, 110 North Lake Drive, $4,200, reroof.GSC Holdings LLC, 811 Durst Ave., $2,600, reroof.Jesus Garces, 913 Reynolds Ave., $3,500, reroof.Premier Surgical Properties LLC, 110 Windsor Oaks Court, $4,300, reroof.Infinite Properties LLC, 923 Taggart Ave., $6,500, repair sheetrock, insulation.Gladys Thompson, 219 Alpine Way, $19,874, 10 helical piers installation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader's Choice Awards 2022 SO Lakelands Festival 2022