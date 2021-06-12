Town of Troy, 1518 Neel St., Troy, $30,000, renovation of town hall.
Burdette and Harvin Properties LLC, 104 Gallatin Road, Ninety Six, new mobile home 28x56.
Brian and Leslie Henry, 333 Nautical Way, $81,500, pavilion.
Jennifer Hammond, 407 New Zion Road, Bradley, $63,840, 2020 mobile home 28x76.
Miguel Rodriguez, 1821 Five Notch Road, Bradley, $31,920, mobile home 14x76.
Laura Baurichter, 108 Preston Circle, $32,640, 2021 mobile home 16x68.
John and Julie Lamb, 428 Mount Vernon Road, $57,464, inground pool 16x32.
Marti and Kyle Scates, 121 Tryon Court, add new porch.
Whitney and Valerie McMahon, 122 Rosemont Drive, $20,000, 12x24 addition to existing home.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 315 Tolbert Drive, $117,062, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 300 Tolbert Drive, $146,231, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 302 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 305 Tolbert Drive, $146,231, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 339 Tolbert Drive, $174,900, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 341 Tolbert Drive, $174,900, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 321 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 373 Tolbert Drive, $123,167, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 325 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 323 Tolbert Drive, $150,527, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 320 Tolbert Drive, $139,259, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 322 Tolbert Drive, $123,167, new construction.
Tammie Barrett, 322 Hitching Post Road, $4,400, tear off/reroof.
Jennifer Sanders, 703 Cochran Road, $6,400, tear off/reroof.
Carrillo Hidalgo, 457 New Market St., $40,000, roof, sheetrock, windows.
William and Mario Merrifield, 114 Fuller St., $12,000, replace windows/siding.
Dorothy Reese, 1408 McCormick Highway, $4,450, reroof.
Tycam Properties LLC, 7413 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $5,000, reroof.
Christopher Kirkland, 308 Vintage Court, $4,000, reroof.
Dennis and Harriett Quarles, 1509 Highway 246 N., $6,000, reroof.
Thomas and Betty Griffith, 113 Egret Lane, $3,947, replace windows.
Troy and Abbigail Drikkard, 141 Grace St., $2,415, replace windows.
Javier Sosa-Martinez, 1120 Cambridge Ave., $2,000, wood at windows, side of house.
Tina Gonce, 202 Margaret St., $1,875, reroof.
Thomas Martin, 304 Sagewood Road, $6,200, reroof.
Kathy Jennings, 404 Orchard Drive, $4,200, reroof.
Kathy and Miller Murphy, 117 Oak Ridge Drive, $2,355, replace patio door.
James Hall, 103 Belcourt Drive, $2,615, replace windows.
Derek and Brandy Pendley, 400 Briarwood Road, $5,411, replace windows.
Vickie Moore, 113 Lily Lane, $5,148, replace windows.
Mary McCauley, 113 Bethune St., $4,386, remove and replace shingles.
Janet Ahn, 114 Wendover Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Charles Schulze, 2004 Old Abbeville Highway, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Andrew Petroski, 222 Gracemont Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.