Coco Nays LLC, 516 Laurel Ave., $18,000, addition-framing expansion.
NS Retail Holdings LLC, 1124 Main St., $79,450, reroof Auto Zone.
Macedonia Baptist Church Trustees, 410 Marion Ave. (A&B), demolition of duplex structure.
Glory Holloway, 1825 County Line Road, $40,320, mobile home setup.
Jeffry Gorecki, 9216 Highway 246 S., $24,500, detached garage 30x40.
Susan Madden, 420 Stevens Ave., $1,254, tear down and rebuild deck.
David and Amy Jennings, 105 Zoysia Court $4,263, reroof.
Randy and Bridget Holloway, 946 Marshall St., $1,500, replace rotten boards on porch.
Sandra Singletary, 153 Cambridge Ave., $2,000, remove nonbearing wall.
Sharon Readett, 1425 Wilson Bridge Road, $2,472, reroof.
Thomas and Karen Cavender, 2604 Edgefield St., $22,500, roof replacement.
Lonnie McManus, 117 Roman Circle, $6,000, reroof.
Jonathan and Courtney Link, 112 Woodcrest St., $4,500, install vinyl soffit overhand.
Harry and Teresa Irick, 22 Saluda Ave., $2,800, Ware Shoals, reroof.
Community Expansion Team LLC, 122 Old Ninety Six Highway, $3,900, roofing.
Palmetto Prime Partners LLC, 106 Westpointe Drive, $1,500, two landings, underpin.
Paul Criswell, 102 Bonham Court, $2,938, replace patio door.
John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, $12,925, replace windows.
Jody and Beth Oliver, 209 Janeway, $5,800, replace windows.
Ginger Gaines Trustee, 540 Willson St., $1,216, replace windows.
James and Beverly Gary, 109 Patrick Road, $11,362, replace windows.
Sarah Deal, 404 Port Royal Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Daryl and Rebekah Nolt, 220 Duncan Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Shaun Futch, 530 Sample Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Barbara Koon, 218 Sloan Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Steven Young, 213 Ware St., $2,100, replace windows.
Stanley Carroll, 302 Glenwood St., $7,452, replace windows.
Gomez Ramirez, 2711 Ridge Road, Hodges, $2,000, metal roof.
Virgil and Brenda Wall, 313 Mill Cabin Road, Ninety Six, $12,500, replace decks like for like.