Building Permits July 9 Jul 9, 2022

Nalleli Guerrero, 514 Dorn Road, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.Harold and Susan Davenport, 102 Sam St., move mobile home.Salvador Pedroza-Vazquez, 230 Mill Ave., $,25,000, inground pool 16x32.James and Sandra Lockaby, 845 Old Edgefield Road, Ninety Six, $70,000, inground pool.Michele Grecco, 302 Ferncliff Drive, $8,502, metal building 24x25.Donald and Christine Kier, 326 Indigo Way, $380,000, new construction residence.John and Chandra Bratcher, 136 Lucille Drive, $250,000, new construction.Bluegrass Properties LLC, 217 Sloan Ave., $2,100, reroof.Henry and Linda Price, 115 Creek Road, $9,000, reroof.Jane Hiers, 117 Cothran Drive, $3,200, roof.Sandra Higgins, 307 Plowden Ave., $8,710, reroof.Lovie Shelton, 620 Grace St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.William Johnson, 225 Briggs Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof.Jasper and Rhonda Powell, 309 Green Oaks Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Barry and Janice Miner, 109 Gilbert St., $8,500, doors, windows, siding.Randy and Robin Allen, 216 Laurel Ave., $10,000, relocating bat.