Larry and Patricia Watson, 107 Muckaway Road, Bradley, demolition of building.
John and Terri Hunter, 108 Geiger Court, Ninety Six, $851,200, new construction.
Robert and Catherine Tempel, 324 Nautical Way, clearing lot.
Danisha Griffin, 223 Little Mountain Road Ext., Ninety Six, $20,160, mobile home 12x56.
Timothy Ward, 120 Hughes Road, $52,000, pole building for utility/storage.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 232 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 234 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 225 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 227 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 229 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 231 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
Ponder Place Development LLC, 233 Ponder Place Circle, $75,000, new construction.
David and Allison Simmons, 186 W.E. Smith Road, $353,205, new construction, single-family.
Anna and Calvin Livingston, 430 Chipley Road, $250,000, new construction, residence.
Carol Jaffe, 110 P C Jeans Road, Ninety Six, $11,992, replace windows and entry door.
Donald and Elizabeth Dykes, 524 Bluejay Road, Hodges, $3,383, replace windows.
Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 215 Nixon Circle, $12,671, replace windows.
Cynthia Iwig, 415 Stevens Ave., $5,324, replace windows.
Freddia Bartless, 105 Hill Dale Drive, $5,029, replace windows.
Brannon and Jamie Bollinger, 107 Vernon Smith Road, Hodges, $7,100, replace windows.
Joseph and Penny Dubuque, 103 Chestnut Ridge, $4,367, replace windows.
Elizabeth Hull, 101 Wentworth Drive, $4,759, replace doors.
Lee Peterson, 1110 North Lake Drive, $6,797, replace windows.
Jerry and Kelsey Spearman, 604 Grace Street, $4,800, roof over porch.
Wesley Commons, 121 Carmel Circle, $4,140, reroof.
Cyrus Kamini, 233 Beadle Ave., $2,500, replace and reinforce crawlspace.
Marbella Molina, 203 Siloam Acres Drive, $5,000, repair ceiling and walls.
Janie Rapp, 1831 County Line Road, $8,000, tear off and reroof.
Alice Turner, 132 New Market St., $7,500, tear off/reroof.
Dana Chrisley, 223 Briggs Ave, $4,000, reroof.
Marcelino Martinez, 136 Singleton St., $3,000, reroof.
Joyce and Bobby Dodgen, 302 Lowell Ave., $1,000, roof repair.
Natalie Parramore, $3,000, 411 Bond Ave., replace windows.
Stefan Hartung, 216 Brookfield Drive, $30,000, kitchen renovation.
Wade Jones, 2314 Callison Highway, $2,050, reroof.
Leila Ganjehei, 321 Gatewood Drive, $5,430, foundation repair.
Jimmy and Tovonia Dean, 113 Annette Way, $4,000, reroof.
Nicora Williams, 130 Dorchester St., $3,947, replace windows.
Wanda Parnell, 119 Wagon Tree Lane, $6,700, reroof.
Koran Smith and Miles Norris, 156 Avondale Road, $1,300, replace shingles.