Building Permits July 30 Jul 30, 2022

Greenwood Mills, 341 Maxwell Ave., demolish house on back property.Gregory Valmas, 106 Cane Court, inground pool 18x39, $74,595.Michele Henchy, 115 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $1,500,000, new construction.Jorge and Maria Barcenas, 220 Buggy Court, $60,480, mobile home 28x72.Sandra Glodrey, 375 Ligon Road, $36,480, mobile home.Noralene Beasley, 418 Reedy Creek Road, Bradley.Eliza Lopez, 524 Old Ninety Six Highway, $45,000, storage 60x85.Kim Hamilton, 227 Greenway Drive, $2,000, deck 14x30.William and Mary Booker, 501 Boulware Drive, Bradley, $50,000, kitchen remodel.Philip and Leanne Watkins, 107 Forest Drive, $8,400, reroof.William and Deborah Romer, 1010 Eagles Harbor Drive, $16,000, reroof.Clinton Larkins, 209 Lake St., $2,500, repair sub floors.John and Tasma Barrett, 308 Blyth Road, $4,000, reroof.Marvin Wells, 746 Oak Ave, $650, roof repair.Sue Murray, 516 Bond Ave., $13,939, reroof.Robert Jennes, 1814 McCormick Highway, $4,482, replace windows.Mary and Steven Cathcart, 105 Foxmeadow Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Jawatta Witt, 201 Greenway Drive, $5,000, reroof.Karen Wilson, 603 Fairway Lakes Road, $5,000, reroof.Angela Palmer, 424 Sagewood Road, $5,000, reroof.Curt and Willa Davis, 104 Panther Drive, $5,000, reroof.Betty Blackstone Life Estate, 709 Highland Park Drive, $3,200, reroof.Michael and Dana Blosser, 615 Stonewood Drive, $5,855, reroof.