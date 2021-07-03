Patton Development SC LLC, 1418 Main St., $4,500, install street sign-Dollar General.
Jody and Teresa Thompson, 27 Green Acres Blvd., Ware Shoals, demolition burned house.
Mary Beth and David Clark, 415 Lakeport Drive, clear lot.
Danny Land, 105 Shoreline Drive, $7,000, foundation only.
George McCoy, 219 Utopia Acres Drive, $6,000, install 2 storage units.
Freddia Bartless, 105 Hill Dale Drive, $6,500, lean-to shed 15x22.
Yvonne and Michael Mahon, 118 Arthurs Point, $11,000, adding additional footage to deck.
RWG Holdings LLC, 712 Swing About, $390,000, new construction.
RWG Holdings LLC, 714 Swing About, $400,000, new construction.
Palmetto Crossing Construction, 103 Cottage Lane, $185,000, new construction.
Sarai Perez-Avila, 211 Moss Creek Lane, $1,000, roofing.
Christopher and Tammy Gordy, 509 Saddle Hill Road, $6,628, reroof.
Richard and Lelis Maynard, 136 Rutledge Road, $75,000, kitchen and bath remodel.
James and Phyllis Sanders, 106 Russell St., $1,043, replace windows.
Higinoo Cornejo Rios, 102 Vintage Court, $1,000, roof-post supports.
Maurice/Linda Moore (Estate), 104 Gary Court, $1,900, reroof.
Walter Maurice Moore (Estate), 603 Cokesbury St., $1,710, reroof.
Isaac Shaffer, 116 Kingston Road, $4,800, reroof.
Michael and Amy Ward, 2793 Sam Hodges Road, Donalds, $5,000, tear off and reroof.
Tambi and Johnny Haynes, 1110 Tillman Territory Road, Ninety Six, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Sonya and Julius Calhoun, 2709 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tatum Manley, 1413 Dixie Drive, $5,000, roofing for new construction.
Elizabeth Baylor, 361 Joe Louis Blvd., $3,600, reroof.
Danny Land, 105 Shoreline Drive, $6,000, reroof.