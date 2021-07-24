Velux-Greenwood LLC, 450 Old Brickyard Road, $38,000, reroof.
James Harris, 2603 Cambridge Ave., $15,000, deck 10x12 replace floor.
James and Dorothy Leopard, 125 Hamilton Road, Ninety Six, $2,000, 16x20 barn.
Bridgewater Realty Group, 109 Kelli Drive, $100,000, new construction.
Bridgewater Realty Group, 111 Kelli Drive, $100,000, new construction.
Applewood Associates LLC, 1314 Bypass 72 NE, $90,000, new construction.
Yovani Escobar, 304 Creswell Ave., $2,000, replace windows.
Wade and Nancy Abbott, 204 Church St., Ninety Six, $4,200, enclose porch-existing roof.
Cecil Haynes, 310 Moore St., $7,200, install 2 helical and 2 CMU piers.
Joseph Eddler, 106 Mabrey Court, $11,056, reroof.
Brian and Sarah Pinson, 508 Henrietta Ave., $1,000, trim around windows.
Dori Lossis Dahlberg, 109 Lanier Wood Drive, $23,700, tear off/reroof.
Wyladene Mobley, 114 Kaye Drive, $4,000, tear off/reroof.