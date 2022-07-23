Steifles Appliances LLC, 710 Montague Ave., $15,000, replacing storefront metal.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 129 Jamison St., $4,800, roofing office building.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 3:54 am
Coronaca Baptist Church, 300 Highway 246 N., $9,400, tear off/reroof.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, 302 Indigo Way, construction.
Raymond and Katherine Ball, 66 Joe Oulla Road, Ware Shoals, $8,000, open carport 30x40.
HP Shale and Timber LLC, 1620 Aull Mill Road, Ninety Six, $6,561, 10x20 shed.
Freddie and Wanda Williamson, 105 Phillips Circle, $10,500, storage building 12x32.
Harvey and Betty Walker, 122 Ridgewood Circle, $11,090, add roof and screen over patio.
Lynn Vail Life Estate, 119 Lauren Circle, $2,100, new roof.
Troy and Kim Bush, 105 Ferncliff Drive, $3,440, reroof.
Connie Culbertson, 6 Davis St., Ware Shoals, $9,715, replacement windows.
Alfred and Latressa Kennedy, 110 Persimmon Ct., $9,831, 13 windows.
William Nicholson, 214 Janeway, $1,500, replace damaged bath floor.
Douglas Carithers, 902 Ninety Six Highway, $3,000, replace sill and damaged joists.
Barry and Laura Fisher, 230 Lowell Ave., $3,000, install vinyl soffits and facia.
Michael and Amy Crouch, 1410 Laurel Road, $7,712, replace windows.
Susie Cloud, 224 New Market St., $4,136, replace windows.
Roger Manley, 415 Daniel Road, Hodges, $8,325, replace windows.
D C Jones Enterprises LLC, 812 Anderson St., $2,150, reroof.
Thomas Lumley, 201 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Veronica Lagroon, 116 Belle Oaks Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Nolt Rebekah, 92 Fourth St., $5,000, tear off/replace.
Yun Chem, 110 Centepede Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Bridget Davenport, 107 Robinson St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Yolanda Worley, 112 N. Hill Road, $62,500, remodel-subfloors, sheetrock.
David Joseph, 111 Valley Road, $8,425, replace windows.
