Greenwood Development LLC, 104 Maxwell Ave., $55,600, demo space/add storefront entrance.
High Street Enterprises LLC, 109 High St., demolition of home.
Nicole Gilchrist Bridges, 107 Weimer Circle, mobile home, 16x76.
Rhonda Ervin, 105 Eagle Terrace, decal only.
Kenneth Winn, 127 Cedar Drive, $65,000, post frame building, 40x60.
Leonard Darrell Moore, 325 Amusement Drive, Ninety Six, $2,000, storage building 12x28.
Dennis and Karen Kelly, 113 Pratt Drive, Ninety Six, $29,000, metal garage 36x40.
Ashley Hodge, 1024 Smith St. E., Donalds, $6,500, add front porch.
George and Samantha Bickman, 302 Nautical Way, $240,000, new construction.
Elizabeth Gerena, 108 Panther Drive, Ninety Six, $3,800, tear off/reroof.
Marvin and Deborah Godfrey, 402 Colonial Drive, $2,500, 5’ of sill at front, pier, joist.
Yvonne Cook, 212 Loblolly Circle, $900, replace damaged sill.
Elizabeth Shannon, 402 Stevens Ave, $3,340, reroof.
John Greenway, 402 Henrietta Ave., $5,000, reroof.
David and Anne Wells, 115 Nottingham Lane, $12,500, reroof.
Amanda Petroski, 107 Brookwood Lane, $20,000, remove/replace drywall, flooring.
Diane and Robby Litton, 108 Bonham Court, $7,557, replace windows and doors.
Marco and April Young, 101 Luton Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Marshal Ridlehuber, 405 Draper Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Sloan and Ericka Griffin, 415 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Jason and Lisa Vinson, 5 Green Acres Drive, $1,800, boxing and soffit.