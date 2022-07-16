Building Permits July 16 Jul 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greater Greenwood United Ministries, 1409 Edgefield St., $276,000, refit for an office building.Vance Cooper, 1501 Shirley Road, Hodges, $47,040, mobile home 28x56.Willie Thomas Jr., 3726 McCormick Highway, $25,200, mobile home 14x60.Barry and Julie Mayfield, 112 Ranch Court, $22,000, barn 30x40 and lean-to 16x40.Steve Ackerman, 210 Lodge Drive, $2,000, replace 7 windows.Namie Higgins, 108 Victory Road, $4,000, reroof.Charles and Karen Tuck, 104 Cothran Drive, $7,000, reroof.Martin Turner, 714 Pheasant Road, Ninety Six, $12,250, roofing.Justin and Anna Hall, 121 Laurel Ave., $4,500, repair sub floors.High Street Enterprises, 123 High St., $7,450, reroof.Kenneth and Michelle Smoot, 172 Callison Drive, $3,600, reroof.Latrell Collier, 415 Sproles Ave., $3,000, repair facia, soffits, some shingles.Pamela Gardner, 721 Laurel Ave., $4,250, roofing.Jay Treon, 608 Marshall Road, $2,800, reroof.SLG & Associates LLC, 103 Saco, $4,000, install metal roof.Tremayne Keller, 36 Greenwood Ave., $9,080, replace windows.Greenwood Mills Community Center, 314 Jackson Ave., $15,773, tear off/reroof.John Bryant, 506 Ellison Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Robert and Doris Watson, 1102 Rock House Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Stanley and Iris Newton, 122 Pinsonville Raod, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Ronald Wagler Sr., 1807 Highway 72-221, $4,950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reader's Choice Awards 2022 SO Lakelands Festival 2022