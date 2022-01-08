KRBG LLC, 7110 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $4,800, add roof over concrete patio
Wendy Bruce, 1132 New Zion Road, Hodges, new construction residence
Thomas and Robin Pegues, 131 Boardwalk, $200,000, new construction residence
David and Leeonna Chisholm, 407 Lanham St., $5,368, garage 18x20
George and Anna Guy, 207 Haltiwanger Road, $4,000, reroof
Joseph Miranda, 107 La Port Drive, $4,200, roofing
Gregory and Karen Harbage, 838 Sunset Drive, $5,000 tear off/reroof
Alice Martin and Patricia Going, 208 Manning Road, $3,800, reroof
Robert Jenness, 1814 McCormick Highway, $3,740, reroof
Armando Hernandez, 856 Bowie St., $2,950, adding insulation and drywall
Villages at Glen Haven LLC, 207 New Market St., $1,000, reroof