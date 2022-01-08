KRBG LLC, 7110 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $4,800, add roof over concrete patio

Wendy Bruce, 1132 New Zion Road, Hodges, new construction residence

Thomas and Robin Pegues, 131 Boardwalk, $200,000, new construction residence

David and Leeonna Chisholm, 407 Lanham St., $5,368, garage 18x20

George and Anna Guy, 207 Haltiwanger Road, $4,000, reroof

Joseph Miranda, 107 La Port Drive, $4,200, roofing

Gregory and Karen Harbage, 838 Sunset Drive, $5,000 tear off/reroof

Alice Martin and Patricia Going, 208 Manning Road, $3,800, reroof

Robert Jenness, 1814 McCormick Highway, $3,740, reroof

Armando Hernandez, 856 Bowie St., $2,950, adding insulation and drywall

Villages at Glen Haven LLC, 207 New Market St., $1,000, reroof