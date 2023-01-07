Building Permits Jan 7 Wanda Rinker Jan 7, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holy Tabernacle Deliverance Ministry, 1043 Phoenix St., $5,000, roofing.Benjamin Hawthorne, 120 Downs Road, Hodges, $53,760, mobile home 56x32.Dorothy Pollard, 1632 Mathis Road, $3,800, tear off/reroof.Thomas and Lottie Hammond, 115 Henderson St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Storage Cap of Greenwood LP, 1225 Bypass 72 NE., $5,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting death of NC woman; suspect is in custody Greenwood police: North Carolina man faces murder count in Tuesday slaying Support pours in for pastor, wife after Christmas Day fire SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Coroner, deputies respond to Hodges residence; foul play not suspected Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Alumni Association plans benefit dance Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles Community Initiatives Inc. announces new directors