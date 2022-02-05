Building Permits Jan 5 Feb 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Second Damascus Baptist Church, 506 Gaines Store Road, Bradley, $3,800, removing old sign/installing new.Reycomp 1 LLC, 1319 Highway 72 221E, $12,000, monument sign.Cathy and Calhoun Mays, 228 Dove Road, $25,000, storage building 30x51.Angela Jackson, 213 Freetown Road, Hodges, $29,400, mobile home 14x70.Robert and Harriett Napier, 2465 Tillman Territory Road, Ninety Six, $51,840, mobile home setup 27x64.Jeff and April Crisp, 507 Johnston Road, Ninety Six, $38,000, inground pool 16x32.Charlie and Susan Lloyd, 306 Hunting Road, $50,000, add rear porch 15x18.Mark and Alison Randolph, 107 Belle Rive Drive, Ninety Six, $45,000, enclose screen porch for sunroom.April Sonner, 2003 Callison Highway, $109,960, pole barn 40x60.John Cobb, 102 Northgate St., $20,000, 30x30 metal building.Terry Deturk, 105 Sherwood Lane, $5,708, reroof.Sue Smith, 145 Pin Oak Drive, $2,400, tear off/reroof.Karen White, 157 Pin Oak Drive, $2,400, tear off/reroof.Joel and Yvette Dimmette, 354 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $20,000, remodel basement.Kenneth Hawkins, 543 Goode Ave., $3,150, reroof.Robert and Rebecca Fernandez, 303 Haltiwanger Road, $5,000, siding.Tony and Angela Minick, 118 Heathwood Drive, $5,105, reroof.Henry Grant, 212, Beechwood Circle, $5,800, reroof.Michael Hinton, 301 Sagewood Road, $25,000, renovation and repairs.John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $6,476, installing 3 helical piers.Robledo Castillo, 717 Chipley Ave., $500, sheetrock, plywood floor repairs.George Brothers, 325 Pepperhill Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Glynnis and Benjamin Scurry, 104 Overbrook Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Dennis and Kimberly Kelley, 402 Rivers Run, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Phyllis Nolan, 319 Lakeshore Drive, $8,637, reroof.Maggie Abney, 1311 Cambridge Ave, $2,588, reroof.Joshua Holmes, 501 Center St., $9,920, replace windows. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 IJ Cutest Couple Photo Contest Submit your photo online between 1/26/22 - 2/7/22 for a chance to win one of 3 prizes! Three Categories! Voting ends on 2/10/22!