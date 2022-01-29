Randy and Michelle Oxner, 2100 Middleton Place, Hodges, inground pool 18x42.

Greenwood County South Carolina, 4725 Highway 72-221 E., grade parcel for parking lot.

Mattie Roberson, 121 Cannon Road, $57,120, mobile home 28x68.

Vasily and Liliya Tereshchemdo, 5530 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six, $35,000, barn 30x40.

Huskey and Huskey Construction, 2303 Old Laurens Road, $2,300, reroof.

Terry and Nancy McCurry, 509 Lowell Ave., $2,800, reroof.

KAG Properties LLC, 118 Liberty St., $3,000, replacement windows.

William Stamps Jr., 145 Shearbrook Drive, $5,000, tear of/reroof.

Mark Logan, 2213 Old Laurens Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.

Jordan and Jessica Jacobs, 108 Janeway, $13,354, smart jacks and helicoil piers-foundation.

John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $17,947, tear off/reroof.

Denison Limited Partnership, 1611 Bypass 72 NE, $9,140.

Restoration Worship Center Inc., 1510 Evans Pond Road, $8,700.

New River Greenwood LLC, 525 Bypass 72 NW, $25,000.