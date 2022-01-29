Building Permits Jan. 29 Jan 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Randy and Michelle Oxner, 2100 Middleton Place, Hodges, inground pool 18x42.Greenwood County South Carolina, 4725 Highway 72-221 E., grade parcel for parking lot.Mattie Roberson, 121 Cannon Road, $57,120, mobile home 28x68.Vasily and Liliya Tereshchemdo, 5530 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six, $35,000, barn 30x40.Huskey and Huskey Construction, 2303 Old Laurens Road, $2,300, reroof.Terry and Nancy McCurry, 509 Lowell Ave., $2,800, reroof.KAG Properties LLC, 118 Liberty St., $3,000, replacement windows.William Stamps Jr., 145 Shearbrook Drive, $5,000, tear of/reroof.Mark Logan, 2213 Old Laurens Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.Jordan and Jessica Jacobs, 108 Janeway, $13,354, smart jacks and helicoil piers-foundation.John and Kelly Cissell, 7507 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $17,947, tear off/reroof.Denison Limited Partnership, 1611 Bypass 72 NE, $9,140.Restoration Worship Center Inc., 1510 Evans Pond Road, $8,700.New River Greenwood LLC, 525 Bypass 72 NW, $25,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 IJ Cutest Couple Photo Contest Submit your photo online between 1/26/22 - 2/7/22 for a chance to win one of 3 prizes! Three Categories! Voting ends on 2/10/22!