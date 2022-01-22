Building Permits Jan 22 Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howard Moore Estate, 817 Bypass 25, $15,000, alterations on the exterior.Jeremiah Rowe, 2010 Carter Road, $57,120, mobile home 39x68.Woodland Mobile Home Park LLC, 1011 Parkland Place Road, mobile home decal only.Ivey Barbee, 105 Mount Ariel Road, Hodges.John Cobb Sr., 102 Northgate St., $2,000, foundation 30x30.Steven Cogdill, 1505 McKenzie Road, $105,000, addition of bedroom 24x38.James McKee, 119 Mosley Road, $105,000, new construction.William and Bobbi Rogers, 211 Jennings Ave., $24,863, full vapor barrier and smart jacks.Roland and Joyce Gauvin, 213 Greenway Drive, $3,400, tear off/reroof.John and Melanie Post, 217 Bowles Ave., $1,000, replace wood and roof on garage.Prime Properties of the Upstate, 1938 Montague Ave., $10,000, new windows, siding, roof.Wyatt Farms Land Holdings LLC, 103 Wyatt Court, $52,000, fire restoration.Aaron and Laura Egbert, 604 Fairway Lakes Road, $26,493, replace windows, one entry door.Elyse Donaubauer, 528 Bolt Ave., $6,067, replace door and one awning.Nora and Charles Wolfe, 2823 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $4,700, install boxing.Yovani Escobar, 304 Creswell Ave., $1,500 siding.Andrew Anderson, 704 Stanley Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof.Nora and Charles Wolfe, 2823 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Connie Logan, 2524 Montague Ave. Ex., $2,800, reroof.Robert and Renita Coleman, 106 Annette Way, $6,000, sheetrock, floor repairs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save