Cloudy. High 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain. Becoming windy with rain changing to freezing rain late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 4:37 am
Terresa Harper and Myrna Harris, 106 Bass St., $36,960, 2022 mobile home 28x44.
William Campbell, 8 Ponderosa Drive, decal only.
Robert Arrowood, 122 Pine Drive, Hodges, $36,480, mobile home — decal only.
Cowee Properties LLC, 105 Phil Lane, Hodges, mobile home.
Anthony Mills, 2010 Carter Road, Ninety Six, mobile home.
Jean and John Jenkins, 238 Blakedale Circle,$34,229, inground pool 15x29.
Christina Shelton, 201 Cornerstone Drive, $20,750, 30x35 detached garage.
Wanda Kingsmore, 107 Benjamin St., $30,000, room addition 12x10.
Claudia and Claudie Jones, 813 Kings Court, $3,275, roofing.
Roxie Williams, 105 Spring Woods Trail, $250, replacing rotted wood on shed.
Natalie Parramore, 379 Pine Tree Drive, $65,000, stud walls and finish kitchen.
Sarah Wideman, 2314 Highway 221, $8,000, reroof.
Greenwood Memorial Garcens LLC, $5,000, reroof.
Paige Brown, 106 Johns Creek Road, $8,500, reroof.
Jody and Jeffrey Yates, 158 Crescent Road, $5,000 tear off/reroof.
Margaret Stevens, 306 Creek Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Stephen and Deborah Spearman, 1214 Watts Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Ariscel Aburto, 416 Siloam Church Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Debbie Goldman, 102 Corrie Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
James Turner, 125 Hollingswroth Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Sandra Singletary, 153 Cambridge Ave., $11,544, replace windows
Karen Davis, (ROS), 2013 Old Laurens Road, $9,015, replace windows
John Lamb, 508 Laurel Ave., $6,282, replace windows
Lindsey Williams, 142 Crescent Road, $2,000, replace sill at exterior door
Johnie Bowie, 112 Cole St., $8,350, reroof
Sofia Kostadi, 106 Northwoods Road, $3,950, reroof
Junichi Teramoto, 301 Oak Ridge Drive, $3,800, reroof
Nellie Brennan, 212 Lodge Drive, $5,000, foundation repair
Amy Carter, 209 Anchor Road, $1,000, wood walkway
Mary Ann Faber, 148 Lake Ridge Drive, $8,000, vinyl siding on front only
Ernest Young Jr., 355 W. Cambridge Ave., $850.