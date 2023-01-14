Building Permits Jan. 14 Wanda Rinker Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James and Patricia Steadman, 817 Bypass 25 N., $4,473, foundation repair.MTN Holdings LLC, 1819 Bypass 25 SE, $1,000, fix bathrooms, doors and flooring.Wildwood MHP LLC, 2220 Montague Ave. Extension, mobile home 14x60.Sonja and James Hooper, 105 Waterford Drive, $15,000, enlarge front porch/add breezeway.T&K Wright Homes 4U LLC/JRS Builders, 96 Ridgewood Circle, $380,000, new home construction.Michael and Samantha Jones, 210 Lakewood Drive, $180,000 new construction.Michael Strutko, 618 Deadfall Road W., $3,150, re-roof home.Gregg Floyd, 502 Brooklane Drive, $2,800 re-roof.CEH Family LLC, 118 Canyon Drive, $1,500, roof repair.Whitney McMahon, 122 Rosemont Drive, $8,500, re-roof home.Andrew Dywan, 505 Rabbit Run Road, Ninety Six, $5,000, new roof.Shirley Caldwell, 402 Bolton St., $5,000, new roof.Norris Cobb and Judy Chafin, 301 Vines Road, Ninety Six, $2,500, new roof.Douglas Underwood, 122 Birch Trail, $15,000, repair damaged floors.NP2 Boxwood LLC, 1318 Durst Ave., $14,000, repair drywall/kitchen counters/paint.Kenneth and Mary Montgomery, 213 Forest Drive, $25,127, re-roof asphalt shingle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Abbeville man dies in crash No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash Missing man located, reunited with family Altercation ends Dixie-Ware Shoals girls game, Dixie takes home win Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM