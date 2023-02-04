Building Permits Feb. 4 Wanda Rinker Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First Baptist Church, 722 Grace St., $65,000, roof replacement.Joshua Timms, 1218 Wingert Road, 16x36 rectangle in-ground pool.Bobby and Gloria Campbell, 1002 Magnolia Drive, $26,000, 14x10 master bathroom addition.Connie and Lloyd Rapp, 106 Barrett Drive, $20,000, den/bedroom addition.D.R. Horton Inc., 104 Antler Creek Lane, $133,232, new construction.D.R. Horton Inc., 106 Antler Creek Lane, $148,546, new construction.Keystone Homes Inc., 123 Cobblestone Lane, $247,720, new construction.Keystone Homes Inc., 127 Cobblestone Lane, $195,040, new construction.Virginia Johnson, 428 Cambridge Ave., $6,325, new roof.Kevin Martin, 5 Oakhaven Court, $2,800, 17 replacement windows.Cecilia Turner, 234 Reynolds Ave., $7,999, replace 8 windows.Thomas and Ashlee Bennett, 2218 Woodlawn Road, $5,000, new roof.Gloria Thomason, 519 Laurel Ave., $5,000, new roof.Jeffrey and Tracey Brucker, 516 Grand Harbor Blvd., $5,000, removal of wall/adding support.Jessie Harrison Life Estate, 202 Woodland Way, $3,800, tear off/reroof.Westwood WVR LLC, 536 Bypass 72 NW, $3,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Greenwood officials warn community of road "prank" Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154