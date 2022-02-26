Futurestar Financial Inc., 106 Indigo Way, new construction residence.

Robert and Phyllis Sims, 265 Headwater Drive, $610,960, new construction residence.

David and Mary Beth Clark, 415 Lakeport Drive, $295,000, new construction residence.

Harold Davenport, 154 Preston Circle, Hodges, $29,400, mobile home 14x70.

Keystone Homes Inc., 404 Shadowood Lane, $253,460, new construction.

Stephanie Juarez-Urena, 128 Utopia Acres Drive, $76,000, new construction.

Paul and Jane Trnka, 210 Kayak Point, $7,262, foundation repair.

Harry Stubblefield, 203 Starboard Tack, $10,590, foundation repair.

Jane Hiers, 117 Cothran Drive, $4,924, install vinyl siding.

Jennifer Walker, 112 Cothran St., $7,400, replacement windows.

Charles Quattlebaum, 307 Reynolds Ave., $3,500, reroof.

Dorothy Goulart, 130 Clifton St., $5,500, roof replacement.

Thomas and Christina Andrews, 130 Pucketts Pointe Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Nikita Holloway, 338 Pinehurst Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.

Grace Cole, 131 Belle Rive Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Bradley Hinzman, 122 Thompson Drive, $10,563, replace windows.

James and Cherylann McElhany, 126 Tally Ho, $1,336, replace windows.