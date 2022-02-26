Building Permits Feb. 26 Feb 26, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Futurestar Financial Inc., 106 Indigo Way, new construction residence.Robert and Phyllis Sims, 265 Headwater Drive, $610,960, new construction residence.David and Mary Beth Clark, 415 Lakeport Drive, $295,000, new construction residence.Harold Davenport, 154 Preston Circle, Hodges, $29,400, mobile home 14x70.Keystone Homes Inc., 404 Shadowood Lane, $253,460, new construction.Stephanie Juarez-Urena, 128 Utopia Acres Drive, $76,000, new construction.Paul and Jane Trnka, 210 Kayak Point, $7,262, foundation repair.Harry Stubblefield, 203 Starboard Tack, $10,590, foundation repair.Jane Hiers, 117 Cothran Drive, $4,924, install vinyl siding.Jennifer Walker, 112 Cothran St., $7,400, replacement windows.Charles Quattlebaum, 307 Reynolds Ave., $3,500, reroof.Dorothy Goulart, 130 Clifton St., $5,500, roof replacement.Thomas and Christina Andrews, 130 Pucketts Pointe Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Nikita Holloway, 338 Pinehurst Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.Grace Cole, 131 Belle Rive Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Bradley Hinzman, 122 Thompson Drive, $10,563, replace windows.James and Cherylann McElhany, 126 Tally Ho, $1,336, replace windows. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save