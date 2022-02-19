Building Permits Feb. 19 Feb 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Church of God Hodges, 4802 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $20,160, tear off/reroof.COCO Nays LLC, 516 Laurel Ave., $1,000, replace decking and block repair.Margaret and L.B. Adams, 934 Oregon Farm Road, Ninety Six, demolition of structure.Amanda and Jonathan Sanders, 200 Blackwell Road, $59,280, mobile home 26x76.Viana Chavez, 4211 Highway 25 N., mobile home decal only.Phillip Walker, 124 Downs Road, Hodges, decal only.Steven Murray, 509 Johnston Road, $9,710, foundation repair.Chiquitta Freeman, 101 Dublin Road, $2,950, roofing.Samuel and Aleatha Arnold, 101 Kingston Road, $1,750, replace windows.Connie Maxwell Childrens Home, 106 Jamison St., $19,715, replace windows.Susie Cloud, 224 New Market St., $2,421, replace windows.Daniel and Susan Rice, 308 Alabama Ave., $1,720, replace windows.Alvin Herndon, 117 Lawton St., $2,500, tear off/reroof.Jean and Charles Foggie, 1309 Bunche Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Barry Miner, 3815 Highway 72-221, $2,850, roofing.Jose Cruz, 410 Highway 221, $5,800, replacing plywood, siding, front.Two Worthys LLC, 501 Haltiwanger Road, $4,950, repair and shingle roof.Isaac Herrera, 1104 Ninety Six Highway, $6,500, foundation repair.Michael and Lema Sudik, 108 Cabot Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Todd and Elisabeth McCoy, 102 Overbrook Road, $3,400, reroof.Vicky Hensley, 124 Stratford Road, $21,000, replace one sill.RLJOC Holdings Co. LLC, 3228 Highway 25, $16,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save