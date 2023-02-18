Building Permits Feb. 18 Wanda Rinker Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, 509 Kirksey Drive, $79,603, new roof.Greenwood Development LLC, 104 Maxwell Ave., $103,600, water damage, second and third floor.Jonathan and Tonya Wiley, 120 Starboard Tack, $5,000, cover on existing deck.Peter and Wendy Glabas, 257 Headwater Drive, 1200 land disturbance for sea.Paul and Katherine Hawkes, 224 Cook Road, $15,000, metal building 30x40.D.R. Horton Inc., 101 Antler Creek Lane, $122,911, new construction.D.R. Horton Inc., 102 Antler Creek Lane, $114,898, new construction.Timothy Jackson, 302 Shadowood Lane, $12,000, new roof.Michael Friez, 113 Crescent Road, $12,000, tear off/replace roof.Melissa Humphries, 222 Sloan Ave., $7,000, new roof.David and Teri Kizer, 501 Kirksey Drive, $12,000, tear off/new roof.Christopher and Elise Collins, 114 Northwoods Road, $10,000, tear off/reroof.Sherry Rhodes Bouknight Life Estate, 208 Salak Road, $11,500, replace 23 vinyl windows.Whitney and Valerie McMahon, 122 Rosemont Drive, $5,000, repair subfloor in kitchen.Brenda Minor, 305 State St., Ninety Six, $5,950, reroof home.Ann Mendelson, 230 Deadfall Road, $5,800, reroof.Jacquelyn Reese, 1612 Marshall Road, $5,062, reroof.Carolyn Scott, 712 Weldon Ave., $7,234, reroof house. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood government takes up hundreds of illegally placed signs Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University