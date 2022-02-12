Mario Garduno, 3506 Highway 246 N., Hodges, $65,520, mobile home, 28x78.

Bruce and Sandra Fifer, 107 Cape Charles Ct., Ninety Six, $3,000, porch with footers/concrete block.

Bruce and Sandra Fifer, 107 Charles Court, Ninety Six, $3,000, foundation only for future garage.

Joshlean Carr, 1307 Bunche Ave., $6,543, enclose back porch.

Keystone Homes Inc., 101 Oak Drive, $251,160, new construction.

Keystone Homes Inc., 103 Old Oak Drive, $274,160, new construction.

Keystone Homes Inc., 406 Shadowood Lane, $252,080, new construction.

212 Janeway LLC, 224 Grace St., $110,000, new construction residence.

Donna and Peter Soboslai, 308 Colonial Drive, $12,000, remodel bathroom.

Stephen and Lisa Creswell, 109 Sagewood Road, $2,700, replacement windows.

Mae Timmerman, 101 Chapman Court, $2,500, repair to pier.

Kenya Chappell, 407 Mathis St., $150, repair subfloor.

Betty Horton Life Estate, 228 Circle Drive, $9,363, reroof.

Kenneth and Kara Voelker, 117 Devore Road, $6,900, install 8-foot fence on one side.

Charles and Jean Bible, 405 Locksley Drive $1,100, chimney reflash.

Deborah Ogle, 214 Sylvan Road, $4,500, reroof shed.

Kellar Rogers, 120 Sherrard Ave., $4,000, metal roof and vinyl soffits.

Caroline Furman, 204 Creek Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Pamela Anderson, 1118 Cambridge Ave., $3,100, reroof.

BML Properties of Greenwood LLC, 115 Cambridge Ave., $13,950, tear off/reroof.

Paul and Vilette Uhl, 1008 Pine Forest Drive, $4,930, install vinyl windows.

Fred and Eleanor Walker Life Estate, 959 Sunset Drive, $8,500, install vinyl boxing, gutters, siding.

Scurry Properties LLC, 853 Bypass 72 NW, $8,259, signage.