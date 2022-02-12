Building Permits Feb. 12 Feb 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mario Garduno, 3506 Highway 246 N., Hodges, $65,520, mobile home, 28x78.Bruce and Sandra Fifer, 107 Cape Charles Ct., Ninety Six, $3,000, porch with footers/concrete block.Bruce and Sandra Fifer, 107 Charles Court, Ninety Six, $3,000, foundation only for future garage.Joshlean Carr, 1307 Bunche Ave., $6,543, enclose back porch.Keystone Homes Inc., 101 Oak Drive, $251,160, new construction.Keystone Homes Inc., 103 Old Oak Drive, $274,160, new construction.Keystone Homes Inc., 406 Shadowood Lane, $252,080, new construction.212 Janeway LLC, 224 Grace St., $110,000, new construction residence.Donna and Peter Soboslai, 308 Colonial Drive, $12,000, remodel bathroom.Stephen and Lisa Creswell, 109 Sagewood Road, $2,700, replacement windows.Mae Timmerman, 101 Chapman Court, $2,500, repair to pier.Kenya Chappell, 407 Mathis St., $150, repair subfloor.Betty Horton Life Estate, 228 Circle Drive, $9,363, reroof.Kenneth and Kara Voelker, 117 Devore Road, $6,900, install 8-foot fence on one side.Charles and Jean Bible, 405 Locksley Drive $1,100, chimney reflash.Deborah Ogle, 214 Sylvan Road, $4,500, reroof shed.Kellar Rogers, 120 Sherrard Ave., $4,000, metal roof and vinyl soffits.Caroline Furman, 204 Creek Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Pamela Anderson, 1118 Cambridge Ave., $3,100, reroof.BML Properties of Greenwood LLC, 115 Cambridge Ave., $13,950, tear off/reroof.Paul and Vilette Uhl, 1008 Pine Forest Drive, $4,930, install vinyl windows.Fred and Eleanor Walker Life Estate, 959 Sunset Drive, $8,500, install vinyl boxing, gutters, siding.Scurry Properties LLC, 853 Bypass 72 NW, $8,259, signage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save