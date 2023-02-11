James and Patricia Steadman, 817 Bypass 25 NE, $5,000, roof replacement.
Carol and Rajopa Ronson, 203 Links Crossing, Ninety Six, demolish house.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Sherard Sanders, 248 Joe Qulla Road, Ware Shoals, demolish and remove mobile home.
Janet and Marcus Deason, 400 Herndon Drive, Ninety Six, $10,000, 32x16 and 12x24 deck additions.
Matthew and Ashley Matracia, 434 Commonwealth Drive, Ninety Six, $580,000, new residential construction.
Jimmy Williams, 718 Lebanon Church Road, Ninety Six, $2,100, 12x24 metal building.
Linda and William Boyd, 7623 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $1,800, lean-to on shop 20x20.
Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, 342 Marion Ave., $85,000, new construction.
D.R. Horton Inc., 103 Antler Creek Lane, $133,232, new construction.
D.R. Horton Inc., 105 Antler Creek Lane, $122,911, new construction.
Andre Wright, 202 Rambo Drive, Bradley, $6,000, replace windows/siding.
Mary Ann Faber, 148 Lake Ridge Drive, Ninety Six, $10,000, added vinyl siding.
Bearcat Properties LLC, 135 Grace St., $29,850, ceiling and 19 floor joists, 14 studs, trim.
Jacob Sheets, 222 Creswell Ave., $14,060, remove/install new felt/shingles.
Timothy Stewart, 145 Blake St. A & B, $3,500, 12 replacement windows.
Crystal Parks, 211 Virginia Ave, $850, repair roof.
Davis Ayers, 250 Main St., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Sammie Robinson, 552 Beaudrot Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Teleathia Brown, 1122 Cambridge Ave.,$5,000, tear off/reroof.
Thomas Wright, 903 Sweetwater Road, $1,250, roof and siding repair, tile bathroom.
Bearcat Properties LLC, 135 Grace St., $11,500, tear off and reroof.
Lisa Nguyen, 115 Sylvan Road, $8,400, tear off and reroof.
Elyse Donabauer, 528 Bolt Ave., $3,913, replace entry door and storm door.
Richard and Barbara Hatch, 206 Jennings Ave., $2,070, replace 3 windows.
Brittany Price, 407, Redbud Lane, Ninety Six, $2,846, replace patio door.
Heyward Kidd, 420 Rushville Road, Bradley, $1,661, replace 2 windows.
Bingham Farms MHP LLC, 122 Camden St., $9,957, new roof.
Albert Neighbors, 102 Erin Way, $7,950, new roof.
