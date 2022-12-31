Building Permits Dec. 31 Wanda Rinker Dec 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Regan and Teri OReilly, 214 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $860,821, new construction.Walter Caldwell, 3020 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $15,000, shed for tractors/boat trailer.Aubin Payne, 404 Sagewood Road, $3,850, new roof.Donnie and Gale Hentz, 1207 Highway 246, $6,275, new roof.Cassandra Conway, 11 Dairy St., Ware Shoals, $8,638, foundation repair.Melissa Satterfield, 131 Old Abbeville Highway, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Barry Dixon, 131 Pope St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Evelyn Barden, 406 Johnston Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Two die in McCormick County crash Coroner: Responders find woman dead at house fire Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Greenwood soldiers say goodbye to family before deployment 'Horrid waste' held back by 130-year-old dam puts Lake Greenwood at risk Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip WCTEL presents check to Abbeville Angel Tree Symrise donates to HSOG Countybank associates receive officer appointments