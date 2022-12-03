Building Permits Dec. 3 Wanda Rinker Dec 3, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Marotti, 699 Spray Shed Road, install drive, remove trees, grade.Lizzie Mae McCaslan, 1128 Puckett Town Road, Bradley, $36,480, mobile home 76x16.Gerardo Casillas, 205 Belle Oaks Drive, $47,040, mobile home 28x56.Bobby Canfield, 101 Glenn Forest Drive, $30,000, concrete and metal garage 36x30.Tony Quarles, 440 Burnett Road, $8,000, garage/carport, 26.5x35.5.Lisan and Ying Pan, 102 Tall Pines Trail, $3,000, adding laundry room 12x12.Jerry and Donna Sightler, 103 Thomasson Point, $40,000 replace windows and doors.Michael and Pamela Vizzini, 201 Ferry Cove Road, $1,072, one replacement window.Jamie and Deborah Peeler, 110 Dendy St., Troy, $3,937, reroof.Guadrama Alva, 307 Reynolds Ave., $5,000, new roof.Holy Tabernacle Deliverance Ministries, 1043 Phoenix St., $5,000, new roof.James Weeks, 220 Laurel Ave., $2,500, new roof.Town of Ware Shoals, 5 Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, $5,000, new roof.Karen Smith, 120 Karlie Court, $5,000, new roof.Carolyn Jones, 102 Foxtrail Road, $3,000, roofing repair. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Report: Police seize 16 pounds of marijuana Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Teen shot, killed last Friday is identified Mother says Byrd abused her child Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Work-based learning facilitates excellent career preparation Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU Save our Sisters give back to community