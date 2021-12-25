Thomas and Suzanne Bond, 213 Arsenal Drive, $835,200, new construction.
Jeffrey and Kristine Harden, 106 Retreat Court, $37,569, inground pool 14x28.
Gregory Steifle, 735 Calhoun Road, $25,000, 1,680-square-feet barn.
Donald and Valentina Love, 305 Mainsail Drive, $390,000, new construction.
Thomas and Cynthia Mast, 104 Peninsula Way, $388,000, new construction.
Scott and Kelli Eberhardt, 312 Compass Point, $836,650, new construction.
Kimberly Rowe, 2716 Ridge Road, $34,560, new mobile home 16x72.
Jacqueline Campbell, 101 Thornblade Drive, $54,012, inground pool 10x44.
Matthew and Kara Tipp, 106 Bumble Bee Lane, $33,229, inground pool 15x29.
Kevin and Mistie Drew, 121 Ridgewood Circle, $110,036, inground pool 18x37.
Pierce and Gwendolyn Sullivan, 102 Welborn Lane, $25,000, kitchen addition.
Frances Teague, 413 Durst Ave., $649, replace 2 windows.
Arlete Figueroa, 678 Gage St., $6,000, siding and gutters.
Kenneth Mufuka, 202 Coleman St., $3,725, replace windows.
Peggy Cromer, 3407 Highway 25, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Christopher and Demetria Spearman, 106 Twisted Oak Court, $3,920, reroof.
John Stephan, 1122 Frazier Road, $7,645, reroof.
Leroy Morgan, 421 Lorenzo Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Newton Odell, 123 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Dotsy LLC, 8723 Highway 246, $16,899, tear off/reroof.
Thomas Luker, 305 Jackson Ave., $7,000, reroof.
Deale Family Holdings LLC, 112 Knox Anna Drive, $3,153, reroof.
Tracy Minor, 1009 Northwide Drive, $2,875, reroof.
SHIV SHIV LLC, 104 Leonard St., $35,000, interior remodel.
Maria Perez-Hernandez, 210 Plowden Ave., $1,000, sheetrock and siding.