Building Permits Dec. 17

Ben Free Life Estate, 4603 Old Laurens Road, $15,000, install diesel generator.Cynthis Barbare, 9701 Highway 178 S., Saluda, demolition of structure.South Main Street Baptist Church, 108 Davis Ave., demolition of structure.Joseph and Elizabeth Albano, 242 Compass Pt., Ninety Six, $10,000, repair deck.Joshua and Casey Anderson, 5490 Ninety Six Highway, $1,000, tractor shed 20x20.Charles Herndon III, 729 Calhoun Road, $1,500, detached carport 12x20.R&C Properties LLC, 1204 McCormick Highway, $9,500, replace roof/repair walls.Jameson and Courtney Reynolds, 828 Sunset Drive, $5,500, replace joists and damaged sill.Robert and Brenda 914 Olde Pucketts Ferry Road, $1,485, replace 2 windows.Larry Belcher, 903 Dixie Drive, $13,097, replace 14 windows.Steven and Virginia Davis, 222 Bluff Road, $3,230, replacement patio door.Terry and Melanie Parks, 6 Dairy St., Ware Shoals, $10,595, replace windows - 15.Ruth Forrest, 101 Turner St., Ninety Six, $4,800, tear of/reroof.Derick and Sandra Peck, 321 Nautical Way, $18,950, new roof.Karen Folsom, 206 Church St., $3,900, reroof.John and Allison Falls, 104 Lauren Ridge Way, $4,000, replace deck 16x16.Virginia Sharpe, 115 Possum Hollow Road, $5,175, new roof.Cheryl Mills, 165 Pin Oak Drive, $3,150, new roof.Reginald King, 324 Windmill Circle, $2,500, new roof.Paul and Kristen Applegate, 503 Watford Ave., $4,555, replacement windows.Bradley Brown, 886 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $17,867, replacement windows.