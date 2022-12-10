Cary Walker, 1510 Montague Ave., demo of house.
Joel and Teri Rusche, 607 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $30,000, garage.
Stuart and Charlotte White, 140 Middleton Place, Hodges, $59,754.25, inground pool 17x33.
BTR Enterprises LLC, 111 Bass St., $39,000, mobile home 26x50.
Roy Smith, 325 Asbury Road, Hodges, $29,400, mobile home 14x70.
Michele and Steven Davis, 52 Main St., Ware Shoals, $63,360, mobile home 32x66.
Floyd Cogdill, 1010 McKenzie Road, Ninety Six.
Edward and Jeannie McCallum, 104 Blue Heron Court, $15,000, repair/add larger deck to home.
Kathryn and Brent Gregory, 6709 Highway 178 S., Ninety Six, $223,573, new construction.
Leila and Andrew Louk, 280 Greenville Church Road, Donalds, $210,147, new construction.
Terry and Nancy McCurry, 404 Draper Ave., $5,500, reroof.
Andrew Sykora, 113 Beech Run Drive, $25,000, floors, drywall repair, paint.
Allison Davis, 2819 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $6,500, replace rotten sub-floor, vanity.
Innovations of Wealth Worldwide, 522 Maxwell Ave., $21,000, floor repair and sheetrock.
Innovations of Wealth Worldwide, 522 Maxwell Ave., $4,000, new roof.
Kenya Ford, 21 Winding Creek Drive, $6,000, new roof.
Jonathan Greer, 5610 Highway 185, $7,800, reroof.
Sadea Lane-Gwodz, 1510 Aull Mill Road, Ninety Six, $2,400, new roof.
James Williams, 414 Lorenzo Road, $5,000, reroof.
Kathy Green, 221 Blakedale Circle, $5,000, new roof.
David Nelson, 100 Kensington Drive, $5,000 new roof.
BB Enterprises of Greenwood LLC, 712 Edgefield, $2,000, new windows and repair.
Dreamers Properties LLC, 911 Burnett Road, $3,500, replace wood on porch/siding.
Timothy and Renee Ott, 821 Deadfall Road, $12,210, 21 replacement windows.
Wayne Cowan, 314 Pucketts Pointe Road, $4,627, five replacement windows.
Terry McCurry, 234 Blyth Road $2,000, front door/two windows/subfloors.
Jose Hernandez, 109 Lupo Drive, $1,000, drywall for 1/2 bath.
