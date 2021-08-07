Paul Butler, 628 Nabors Road, Hodges, demolish 200-year-old house.

Edwin and Ilona Scott, 840 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $60,790, inground pool 16x32.

Brooks and Rebecca Whittington, 1005 Highway 246 N., $51,000, inground pool 18x40.

Brian and Kathryn Neal, 202 Amusement Drive, Ninety Six, $15,000, storage building 24x35.

Dale Johnson, 1609 Marshall Road, $68,000, new construction.

Christopher Johns, 105 Angel Hill Court, $207,000, new construction residence.

Penny Avery, 106 Summit Court, $2,400, reroof.

Janice Davenport, 212 Northside Drive, $1,700, reroof.

Jerry and Donna Dillashaw, 223 Lakewood Drive, $8,103, foundation repair.

Janice Davenport, 133 Clifton St., $3,800, reroof.

Bearcat Properties LLC, 531 Willson St., $4,000, reroof.

Hugh Moseley, 223 Hampton Ave., $4,200, reroof.

Carolina Conference Associates, 114 Overlook Drive, $4,856, replace windows.

Carrillo Hidalgo, 457 New Market St., $4,000, replacing siding.

Darryl and Lee Hampton, 103 Kingston Road, $21,000.

Lee Patterson, 104 Hawthorne Court, $35,000, kitchen renovation.

Roosevelt Grimes Jr., 407 Parkland Place Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.

William Arthur Ward, 872 Eagles Harbor Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Samuel and Alms Holden, 108 Concord St., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Grover and Shirley Chadwick, 111 La Port Drive, $10,925, tear off/reroof.

Wesley and Haven Willmon, 219 Ware St., $3,000, metal roof.

Veronica Lagroon, 116 Belle Oaks Drive, $2,375, replace windows.

John Ridge, 209 Abbey Lane, $4,540, replace windows.

Mary and William Burke, 3005 Callison Road, Troy, $2,450, replace windows.

Banner I LLC, 203 Plowden Ave., $2,425, replace roof.

Banner I LLC, 205 Plowden Ave., $2,425, replace roof.

Thomas and Lidna McMahan, 106 Stonewood Drive, $15,758, reroof.

Lindy Harper, 205 Marshall Circle, $27,090, foundation piers.

Jill Marchant, 216 Kitson St., $14,006, replace windows, entry door.

Donna and Steven Ritchie, 813 Ridge Road, Hodges, $925, replace storm door.

James and Whitney Marcengill, 110 Quail Run Court, $1,886, replace patio door.

Terrence and Cynthis Dorsey, 109 Kimbrook Drive, $7,350, reroof.

Emily Wheeler, 715 Pheasant Road, Ninety Six, $7,300, reroof.