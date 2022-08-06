Snider Investments LLC, 1302 Highway 72 W., $485,000, interior renovations.
Aacre Impresa Greenwood LLC, 161 Rock Church Road, $295,000, structural work for crane system.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 3:04 am
Snider Investments LLC, 1302 Highway 72 W., $485,000, interior renovations.
Aacre Impresa Greenwood LLC, 161 Rock Church Road, $295,000, structural work for crane system.
Anthony and Rebecca King, 612 Grier St., demo of garage.
Roger Wokas, 104 Long Point Road, Hodges, $66,850, inground pool.
Mary and Jennifer Roback, 236 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $75,000, pool cabana.
Ratliff Enterprises Property Rental, 111 Utopia Acres Drive, mobile home 12x65.
Kimberly Gettys, 280 Vines Road, Ninety Six, moving mobile home.
Walter Caldwell, 3020 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $50,000, pole barn 40x60.
John and Karen Klett, 106 Blackberry Patch Road, $200,000, new construction.
Alice Arnold, 807 Sunset Road, $4,200, tear off/reroof.
Daniel Smyth, 422 Grace St., $6,000, replace windows.
Natalie Parramore, 379 Pine Tree Drive, $20,000, lean to 14x20.
Clinton Larkins, 209 Lake St., $12,950, tear off/reroof.
John and Bobby Kirkland, 510 Watford, $11,790, tear off/reroof.
Joseph Edwards, 2203 Puckett Town Road, Troy, $2,608, replace windows.
David Brooks and Judy Herlong, 126 Avondale Road, $8,706, foundation repair.
Willie Hodges, 4802 Highway 246 N., $5,800, replace windows.
Sean and Cheryl Barnette, 113 Overbrook Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Graham Whidden, 208 Pucketts Pointe Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Apolonio Mojarro, 207 Stanley Ave., $2,000, reroof garage.
Frances Maier, 205 Creek Road., $4,400, reroof.
Greenwood Junction LLC, 531 Bypass 72 NW, $6,298, signage.
Scott Canupp, 1549 Highway 72-221, $4,688, signage.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.