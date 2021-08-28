SPF North America Inc., 5302 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $572,850, addition of locker room.
Pollards Auto Salvage LLC, 124 Commerce Circle, $2,500, repair block wall.
Willia Minor, 1721 Carter Road, Ninety Six, demolition of mobile home.
Shountell Higgins, 215 Cannon Road, demolish house.
Emily Forsythe, 104 Perry Drive, $20,160, mobile home 14x48.
George Fuller, 102 Quail Road, $47,040, 2021 Mobile home 28x56.
Carlianne Crooms, 309 Breezewood Road, $33,600, 1993 mobile home.
Joshua Wilson, 207 Redbud Lane, $18,000, agricultural barn 41x28.
Mary and William Burke, 3005 Callison Road, Troy, $40,000, 30x40 garage with 20x10 lean-to.
Brian and Lauren Vahjen, 415 Hunters Creek Blvd., $80,000, detached garage.
Michael Kingsmore, 196 Johnston Road, $4,000, pole barn, 36x36.
Clairborne Development LLC, 106 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 108 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 110 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 112 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 114 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 116 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 118 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
Clairborne Development LLC, 120 Whirlaway Court, $185,000, new duplex.
GMI Holding Inc., 103 Cobblestone Lane, $198,720, new construction.
GMI Holding Inc., 107 Cobblestone Lane, $198,720, new construction.
GMI Holding Inc., 111 Cobblestone Lane, $181,240, new construction.
Linda McManemon, 809 Magnolia Drive, $9,986, reroof.
James Moore, 208 Laurel Ave., $10,000, replace windows, roof.
Koober LLC, 200 Holman, $10,000, roof repairs.
Nathan Knight, 1810 Highway 246 N., $7,730, tear off/reroof.
Derek and Cynthia Kinney, 109 Princess Court, $3,225, reroof.
Cambridge Apartments, 230 Cambridge Ave., $34,980, replace 77 windows.
Edith Goforth, 157 Cherokee Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Lin Lan Ying, 103 Stafford Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Jean Nelson, 111 Ashford Place, $4,925, reroof.
Susan Madden, 506 Davis St., $3,200, tear off/reroof.
Louis and Diane Chartier, 211 Lanham St., $10,000, kitchen remodel/drywall.