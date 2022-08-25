Building Permits Aug 27 Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood SC (109 E. Alexander) LLC, 109 E. Alexander Ave., demolition of structures.Mark Allison, 110 Ridge Pointe, new construction.Michael and Sarah Macrae, 206 King Circle, tree cleaning.Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, 118 Cottage Lane, new construction.Richard Deason, 203 Barkwood Lane, decal only, mobile home 16x76.William Vinson Life Estate, 2915 Ridge Road, Hodges, $7,000, metal carport, 30x40.Andrew and Mary Rylander, 201 Rivers Run, $85,000, pool house 22x24.Keystone Homes Inc., 117 Cobblestone Lane, $224,480, new construction.Keystone Homes Inc., 119 Cobblestone Lane, $227,240, new construction.Mary Ann Walker, 224 Deer Creek Road, $9,124, install new deck.Charles and Katrina Sacoco, 114 Runnymeade Court, $8,615, replacement windows.Carol and Bauman Richardson, 209 Ware St., $7,085, replacement windows.Judith Garrison, 2613 Highway 246 N., $4,300, reroof.James and Vicki Omundson, 210 Wentworth Drive, $5,000, replace sill joist, front door.Bolton Properties LLC, 206 Penn Ave., $750, gutters/downspouts.Helen Anderson, 44 Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, $4,500, new roof.Mark and Kathy Murff, 632 Grand Harbor Blvd., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Christine Martin, 237 Wheatfield drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.Carrie and Warren Turner, 138 Crescent Road, $60,000, upfit.Teresa Kosmac, 135 Cambridge Ave., $120,000, upfit.William French, 106 Lost Lure, Ninety Six, $8,608, replace windows.Patricia Fronzak, 102 Rock Knoll Drive, $700, handicap ramp.Carmen Wash, 812 Old Abbeville Highway, $6,675, install vinyl boxing and windows. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football