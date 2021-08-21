Cooper Power Systems Inc., 1520 Emerald Road, $83,407, remodel men’s and women’s restrooms

Carolina Health Center Inc., 113 Liner Drive, $2,003,866, interior renovations

Trent and Jeffrey Jones, 129 Main St., Ninety Six, demolition of fire damaged structure

City of Greenwood Municipal Corp., 1217 Grace St., demo of chlorine building

AFX Southeast Group LTD, 308 Indigo Way, $550,000, new construction residence

Ansel Brewer, 3185 Callison Highway, $37,440, mobile home 24x512

John and Carrie Kinard, 124 Tally Ho, inground pool 18x36

Cameron and Kristen Wideman, 1618 Rock House Road, $63,000, barb 80x62

Jewell Moore, 311 Manning Road, $14,450, shingle replacement

Harvey Hatcher, 116 Wendover Road, $17,185, reroof

Lucas and Robin Fox, 224 Lowell Ave., $5,000, reroof

George and Tina Escalona, 818 Johns Creek Road, Hodges, $8.750, reroof

Larry and Bettie Richey, 104 Thompson Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Robert and Jo Ann Brewer, 104 Luton Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Ella Mae Brown, 314 Windmill Circle, $2,500, tear off/reroof

Teresa Wheland, 103 Still Drive, $5,000, replace/repair windows, doors

Aaron and Margaret Hastings, 324 Pullham Road, $4,406, replace windows,

John and Billie Elsley, 520 Bryte St., $2,751, replace windows

ECKA Investments LLC, 2308 Bypass 25 SE, $3,500.

Caterpillar Inc., 108 Corporate Ct., Hodges, $1,254.