Cooper Power Systems Inc., 1520 Emerald Road, $83,407, remodel men’s and women’s restrooms
Carolina Health Center Inc., 113 Liner Drive, $2,003,866, interior renovations
Trent and Jeffrey Jones, 129 Main St., Ninety Six, demolition of fire damaged structure
City of Greenwood Municipal Corp., 1217 Grace St., demo of chlorine building
AFX Southeast Group LTD, 308 Indigo Way, $550,000, new construction residence
Ansel Brewer, 3185 Callison Highway, $37,440, mobile home 24x512
John and Carrie Kinard, 124 Tally Ho, inground pool 18x36
Cameron and Kristen Wideman, 1618 Rock House Road, $63,000, barb 80x62
Jewell Moore, 311 Manning Road, $14,450, shingle replacement
Harvey Hatcher, 116 Wendover Road, $17,185, reroof
Lucas and Robin Fox, 224 Lowell Ave., $5,000, reroof
George and Tina Escalona, 818 Johns Creek Road, Hodges, $8.750, reroof
Larry and Bettie Richey, 104 Thompson Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Robert and Jo Ann Brewer, 104 Luton Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Ella Mae Brown, 314 Windmill Circle, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Teresa Wheland, 103 Still Drive, $5,000, replace/repair windows, doors
Aaron and Margaret Hastings, 324 Pullham Road, $4,406, replace windows,
John and Billie Elsley, 520 Bryte St., $2,751, replace windows
ECKA Investments LLC, 2308 Bypass 25 SE, $3,500.
Caterpillar Inc., 108 Corporate Ct., Hodges, $1,254.