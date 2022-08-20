Building Permits Aug. 20 Aug 20, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Roark and Haley Tucker, 231 Hampton Ave., $15,000, roof replacementTown & Country of Greenwood LLC, 1105 Old Shoals Junction Road, Donalds, demolition of structureTammy Cook, 503 Jordan Road, Troy, demolition of structureGladis Gonzalez, 132 Avondale Road, demo of structure 12x20Tiffany Brown, 216 Morton Road, $40,320, mobile home 28x48Wayne and Sarah Peurifoy, 102 Bent Creek Road, $25,000, garage 22x26James Larry Laughlin, 123 Mount Ariel Road, $35,000, barn 40x60Edward and Elizabeth Ellison, 107 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $4,700, replace windows & vinyl sidingMary Wallace, 136 Kingston Road, $8,900, reroofMcGinn Properties LLC, 702 Chipley Ave., $500, repair front porch floorDoug Blosser, 507 Clairmont Drive, $5,000, reroofBrian and Lauren Fortner, 107 Kitson St., Ninety Six, $3,000, framing only for termite damageEdward and Elizabeth Ellison, 107 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $3,100, reroofMonica Gaskin, 104 Chestnut Ridge, $10,688, wood rot replacementClara Reed, 709 Cokesbury St., $2,800, new roofMichael Newell, 614 Saddle Hill Road, $4,800, new roofClinton and Angela Fairey, 121 Chipley Road, $3,250, reroofCecilio and Delia Hernandez, 714 Highland Park Drive, $35,000, shingles, windows, siding, drywallDaniel Smyth, 422 Grace St., $200, handicap rampSteven and Kathy Cann, 3204 Highway 248, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroofFrances Parnell, 114 Devon Park Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroofMichael and Pamela Vizzini, 201 Ferry Cove Road, $4,800, new roof Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands High School Football SO Lakelands Festival 2022