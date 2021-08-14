Jorene and Doris McCutcheon, 512 Ninety Six Highway, $15,000, roof, interior fire damage
Rebecca Coates, 104 Lakeshore Drive, demolition of mobile home
Don and Virginia Landrum, 104 Geiger Court, Ninety Six, clearing land
Donald Haupfear, 219 Trout St., $25,200, mobile home 14x60
Sharon Crawford, 1121 Gary Road, Hodges, $36,480, mobile home 16x76
Eddie Quarles, 7518 McCormick Highway, Troy, $1,100, existing building 10x24
2 Sparrows Properties LLC, 7007 Knox Anna Drive, $3,000, decks 4x10 and 8x10
Leslie Blackmon, 448 Quarter Creek Road, $5,000, shop 28x50
Milford Pines Development LLC, 346 Tolbert Drive, $150,527, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 348 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 350 Tolbert Drive, $139,259, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 351 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 353 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction
Milford Pines Development LLC, 355 Tolbert Drive, $130,900, new construction
Charles Godsey, 127 Amherst Drive, $45,000, interior renovations
Franklin Weeks, 701 Burnett Road, $40,000 interior renovations
Mary Alexander, 3111 Highway 25 N., $6,999, tear off/reroof
Jason Brooks, 528 Bond Ave., $3,000, substructure repair to 2 sections
William and Lisa McKean, 153 Cambridge Ave., $500, cut out and replace ledger sill
Charles Edward Linton, 201 McKellar Drive, $2,150, reroof
Dawn and Billy Callahan, 4310 Old Laurens Road, $18,575, full vapor barrier system
Herbert Chrisley, 110 Petit Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Emmanuel and Frankie Wright, 130 New Market St., $4,2500, tear off/reroof
Lois Revis, 303 Haltiwanger Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Sara Moore, 101 Glendale, $3,500, tear off/reroof
Hinton Trust PBLX 1 LLC, $3,000.