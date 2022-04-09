Building Permits April 9 Apr 9, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, 210 Lake Greenwood Blvd., $250,000, shell building, 4,750 square feet.Elizabeth and Kay Tisdale, 256 Wells Ave., $150,000, repair water damage.Amber Crest Properties LLC, 614 Jordan St., demolition.Trotter Construction Services Inc., 7015 Highway 702, Ninety Six, $34,560, mobile home setup 24x48.Keven and Ashlie Crittendon, 133 Aiton Drive, Ninety Six, inground pool.Douglas Young, 1025 New Market St., $36,500, repairs-tree damage/roof/floor.Uriel Cruz, 908 Saddle Hill Road, $4,450, reroof.Frank and Gerald Jackson, 110 Yorke Drive, $5,450, replace windows.Willis Hodges, 4802 Highway 246 N., $5,800, replace windows.Gracie Walker, 1631 Alexander Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Glenn and Betty Boles, 1316 Bunche Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Wright and Charlunda Austin, 724 Highway 221 S., $5,000, tear off/reroof.Thompson Rental Properties LLC, 401 Milwee Ave., $8,000, repair from fire damage.Daniel Ray Smyth, 422 Grace St., $18,000, interior remodel.Wanda and Marcus Partlow, 120 Shannon St., $4,800, reroof.Donna Knight, 1300 Saddle Hill Road, $4,945, reroof.Rebecca Harmon, 418 Montague Ave., $780. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save