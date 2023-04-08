R2 Investments LLC, 110 Anderson Circle, $1,200, relocate wall, add storage.
Canaan and Jannie Rapp, 219 Maxwell Ave., $4,000, repair walls.
Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 5:02 am
Town of Ninety Six, 100 Cambridge St., Ninety Six, $5,000, remove and replace sheetrock.
Snead Builders Supply Company, 120 Osborne Ave., demolition of apartments A, B, C and D.
Phillip Browning, 7022 Highway 25 N., $21,840, mobile home 14x52.
William and Rosemary Monahan, 128 Mountain Shore Drive, $5,000, reroof.
Tommy Thomas Life Estate, 111 Richard St., $1,800, roofing.
Joseph Frank, 122 Stratford Road, $4,160, reroof.
Zacarias Polanco, 120 Tally Ho, $10,633, replace entry door.
Tonya Sprouse, 1118 Miller Road, Hodges, $5,000, reroof.
Brian and Lauren Vahjen, 415 Hunters Creek Blvd., $5,000, reroof.
Robert and Shannon Wahl, 106 Woodbury Drive, $5,000, reroof.
Nicholas Marshall, 203 Pascal Drive, $6,862, replace 11 windows.
Alice Robinson, 835 Cambridge Ave, $700, add siding to bottom of home.
Dylan Hinton, 520 Deadfall Road, $2,250, roof replacement.
27665 Forbes Road LLC, 113 Juniper Court, $4,900, new roof.
Alison Holloway, 208 Haltiwanger Road, $6,711, new roof.
Tina Lensch, 111 Laurel Ridge Way, $11,597, new roof.
Ansel and Treniece Scurry, 107 Sylvan Road, $8,455, new roof.
Clara Carlson, 210 Haltiwanger Road, $5,000, new roof.
William Warner, 2 Harper Lane, $5,000, new roof.
Jean Corley, 1513 McCormick Highway, $5,000, roof replacement.
George Ballentine III, 207 Sproles Ave., $2,000, roof replacement/repair.
Eldredge and Vivian Kelley, 725 Deadfall Road, $15,800, roof replacement.
