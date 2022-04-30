Building Permits April 30 Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steven Young, 106 Crestmont Drive, demolition of structure.David and Shelley Hanley, 232 Gardenia Drive, Ninety Six, $605,000, new construction.Brian and Lauren Vahjen, 415 Hunters Creek Blvd., $50,000, inground pool 31x40.George Wells, 110 Cruger Court, Ninety Six, $2,900, carport detached 20x20.Donna Matthews, 243 Saluda St., Ninety Six, $5,000, reroof.Alexander and Ashley Barrett, 125 Carlton St., $5,000, sister 25 floor joist, 3 piers Kelley and Jerry Heman, 1118 Highside St., $4,400, tear off/reroof.Willie Martin, 102 Old Ninety Six Highway, $11,000, tear off/reroof.John and Susan Cooper, 4106 Highway 25 N., $6,820, tear off/reroof.Cecelia Reynolds Life Estate, 837 Sunset Drive, $9,540, tear off/reroof.Patricia Cummings, 101 Scenic Court, $2,600, tear off/reroof.R2 Investments LLC, 110 Anderson Circle, $30,000, reroof.Zachary Ward, 216 Sandy Run Road, Hodges, $5,629, 3 Intellijacks, 12 LNFT beams.LHG and Associates LLC, 405 Dukes Ave., $4,000, tear off/reroof.Janet McAvoy, 7 Royal Oak Drive, $4,500, roof repair on carport.Brandon Strickland, 15 Royal Oak Drive, $6,500, roof repair on back porch.Shalonda Wideman, 129 Brentwood Drive, $3,000, roofing.Uni-Rent Properties Inc., 208 Anita Way, $3,100, roofing.Vincent Sample, 112 New Market St., $5,000, roof repair.Tiesha Holland, 1412 Durst Ave., $2,500, roof.Margaret Mueller, 103 Thomason Point, $23,264, add covers over porch.Zyzia Mcbride-Ross, 552 Hackett Ave., $1,000, vinyl siding.Greenwood County Airport Property, 322 Terminal Road, $9,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save