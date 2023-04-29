Ivan Butts, 1601 Highway 72-221, $3,500, repair bath to ADA/replace windows.
Robert/Inger Novak, 235 Headwater Drive, new residential construction.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, 620 Swing About, $340,000, new construction.
Joaquin Tovar, 2219 Scotts Ferry Road, Ninety Six, $37,440, mobile home 16x78.
Loren Colten Redd, 607 Five Notch Road, Bradley, $135,000, cabana cover and fireplace addition.
Walter Caldwell, 4420 Ninety Six Highway, Unit A, Ninety Six, $60,000, new residential construction.
Walter Caldwell, 4420 Ninety Six Highway, Unit B, Ninety Six, $60,000, new residential construction.
Robert and Inger Novak, 236 Headwater Drive, $500,000, new residential construction.
John Wideman, 555 Goode Ave., $3,000, roof repair, siding, fascia.
SLG & Associates LLC, 101 Draper St., $2,800, replacement windows.
Shirley Spears Life Estate, 117 University St., $5,000, remodeling bathroom.
Gene and Madeline Sample, 124 Hunters Village Drive, $8,281, replace 8 windows.
Gary and Lana Guffey, 201 Bent Creek Road, $60,830, solar roof-mounted modules.
Jeffrey Brandl, 111 Friendfield Lane, $35,000, repair drywall/ceiling.
Ninety Six Church of God Trustees, 301 Saluda St., $5,000, reroof.
Lawyer Thompson Jr., 520 Pelzer St., $28,176, repair drywall/cabinets, trim.
Althea Goldman, 220 Forest Drive, $1,500, replace storm door.
Burton Center for Disabilities, 502 North St., $4,598, replace 6 windows.
Taylor Archambault, 210 St. Augustine Drive, $18,172, roof replacement.
Renee and Billy Callahan, 4320 Old Laurens Road, $20,673, roof replacement.
Jane Wasson, 1 Blake Road, Ninety Six, $6,000, floor joist repair.
Cora Wilson, 416 Wilson Bridge Road, $4,000, roof replacement.
Austin Morris, 210 Sagewood Road, $5,000, new roof.
Dwight and Sally Byrd, 220 Siloam Acres Drive, $4,000, new roof.
Drotzmann Properties LLC, 27 First St., $5,000, roof replacement.
Kenneth and Ann Skinner, 108 Rock Creek Drive, $5,000, new roof.
Nicoletta Hutto, 550 Creswell Ave., $2,800, roof replacement.
Faye Bodiford, 202 Anchor Road, $5,000, roof replacement.
Eula Powell, 6 Circle St., $5,000, roof replacement.
Milton Gaines Johnson, 1201 Kirksey Pittsburg Road, $5,000, roof replacement.
Jason McClendon Jason, 205 Rock Knoll Drive, $5,900, roof replacement.
Urma Medlock, 416 Panacea Road, $4,800, new roof.
Lucia Hodge, 307 Augusta Circle, $5,900, new roof.
Kenneth and Nancy McCall, 2809 Highway 246 S., $10,350, roof replacement.
Harvey and Judy Bundrick, 115 Colonial Drive, $6,000, new roof.