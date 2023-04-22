Building Permits April 22 Wanda Rinker Apr 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Quiktrip Corporation, 1128 Bypass 72 NE, demolition — Mr. Lube.Quiktrip Corporation, 1128 Bypass 72 NE, demolition — Vet building.Quiktrip Corporation, 1128 Bypass 72 NE, demolition — building beside vet building.Quiktrip Corporation, 1128 Bypass 72 NE, demolition — building beside Mr. Lube.DACA Holdings LLC, 7125 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, light grading to level surfaces.CS Investments LLC, 739 Ninety Six Highway, mobile home 24x40.Roger Bowie, 201 Augusta Circle, $146,700, new construction.MRJ Partnership LLC, 119 Friendfield Lane, $1,700,000, new construction.Margaret Compton, 229 Dove Road, $18,565, roof replacement.Margaret Compton, 207 Brookfield Drive, $9,250, roof repair/replacement.Stephen Dorn, 308 Bryan Dorn Road, $9,175, new roof.Joy Tollison, 606 Sweetwater Road, $6,122, roof replacement.Jerry and Shiela Gilmer, 114 Corrie Court, $4,600, roof replacement.Mary Hill, 125 Yorke Drive, $2,000, new roof.Kenneth and Lacinda Scott, 105 Yosemite Drive, $7,127, 7 replacement windows.Moses Miller, 202 Sycamore Drive, $6,794, siding/gable vent wrap.James and Lilliam Moneyhun, 348 Plantation Drive, $5,000, new roof.Nancy Thompson, 208 Yosemite Drive, $5,000, new roof.Douglas Dilleshaw, 111 McDowell St., $2,500, new roof.Michael and Mary Connors, 102 Foxcroft Drive, $5,000, new roof.Karen Cook, 106 Timberwood Road, $4,200, new roof.George and Maria Bellefeuille, 113 Snyder Road, $15,353, replace windows and shutters.Thomas Garron, 304 Glenwood St., $5,000, new roof.Joanna Aguilar, 207 Oak Ridge Drive, $7,897, new roof.Lois Higgins, 2610 Nation Road, Hodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Wrecks, fatalities becoming more common on Cokesbury Road Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion