Building Permits April 2 Apr 2, 2022

Greenwood Municipal Federal, 617 Durst Ave., $34,500, remove and replace existing roof.Barry and Janice Miner, 1130 Reynolds Ave., $500, adding steps to deck.Raymond Phillips, 1811 McCormick Highway, demolish residence.John Devito, 1811 Montague Ave, demolition of structure.Kenneth Poston, Trustee, 102 Northwoods Road, $28,850, pole building 30x40.David and Vicki Aghajanian, 6596 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $300,000, new construction.Nadine and Owens Burnside, 212 Henrietta Ave., $28,000, ground mount solar panel.Charles Duncan, Life Estate, 113 Crestview Drive, $4,600, install vinyl boxing.Teekema Moore, 304 Wilson Bridge Road, $2,000, roof, floor, windows, walls, ceiling.Carolyn Renee Love, 111 Yorke Drive, $4,930, replace windows.Debra Carruth, 214 Sagewood Road, $6,025, replace windows.Keah Bateman, 410 Sagewood Road, $4,225, reroof.Linda Calvert, 142 Blake St., $5,600, reroof.Voneva Kinard, 202 Dixon Drive, $5,940, reroof.Cory Boyter, 1905 McCormick Highway, $2,500, tear off/reroof.Barbara Holmes, 121 Cothran Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Douglas and Carrie Carver, 6 White Oak Circle, Ware Shoals, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Charles and Christine Graves, 302 Annette Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Barbara Blackburn, 121 Highland Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.Virginia Lewis, 406 Sagewood Road, $2,795,reroof.Stewart Rentals LLC, 211 Ware St., $15,000, reroof.Larry and Catherine Wright, 419 Saddle Hill Road, $8,575, reroof