Greenwood Leasing Company LLC, 212 Grace St., $15,899, tear off/reroof.
Greenwood County, 408 Park Ave., $155,000, sectional reroof repair.
JWP Properties LLC, 225 Maxwell Ave., $4,900, install axe lanes, handcap rail.
Brandon Childs, 610 Owens St., demolish and remove house.
Shequita Holloway, 612 Owens St., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Greenwood LLC, 620 Owens St., demolish and remove house.
Shequita Holloway, 700 Owens St., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Greenwood LLC, 105 Park Ave., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Greenwood LLC, 409 Park Ave., demolish and remove house.
Vincent Witt, 630 Pearl St., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Greenwood LLC, 347 Washington Ave., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Greenwood LLC, 349 Washington Ave., demolish and remove house.
J&B Investments of Grenwood LLC, 353 Washington Ave., demolish and remove house.
Sharolyn Goodman, 104 Saluda St., Ninety Six, demolition wooden mill garage.
Fausto Corono, 236 Buggy Court, $27,720, mobile home 14x66.
Lynn Perry, 3610 Cokesbury Road, $21,839, metal building.
Jerry Sightley, 5473 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $25,000, pole barn 40x50.
Joshua Timms, 1218 Wingert Road, $200,000, new construction.
Matthew and Lacy Pollard, 917 Wilson Bridge Road, $219,000, new construction.
Ronald Price, 512 Poplar Hill Road, $310,000, new construction.
Claudia Burch,. 312 Pine Tree Drive, $7,245, reroof.
David and Carolyn Wladaver, 732 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $12,000, reroof.
Leon and Fillyau Goode, 118 New Market St., $3,000, repair bathroom floor.
Joseph Timms, 3702 Old Laurens Road, $5,000, repair roof.
Clara Brown, 130 Pin Oak Drive, $3,000, roofing.
John and Cynthia Penman, 151 Kensington Drive, $678, replace windows.
James and Pamela Morgan, 219 Cove Road, $4,283, replace windows.
Lorraine Stockman, 110 Pinecrest Drive, $67,770, foundation repair.
K.L. Harrison, 506 Milford Springs Road, $2,500, roof.
Kathy Felkel, 204 Lee St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Ann and Cecil Haynes, 124 Leyland Court, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Charles and Rianna Ouzts, 100 Madison St., $3,200, replace windows.
Stephen and Sydney Harrington, 105 Andrews Ave., $7,200, tear off and reroof.
Beatrice Booker, 105 Biscayne Drive, $16,736, 2 settlestop intellijacks.
Senenca and Tracy Palmore, 113 Runnymeade Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Wayne Cowan, 314 Pucketts Pointe Road, $11,000, replace windows.