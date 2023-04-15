Building Permits April 15 Wanda Rinker Apr 15, 2023 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joel and Maurissa Quinn, 1490 Highway 72-221, $3,800, reroof and replace boards.Gregoria Bautizta, 450 Oak Ave., demolition and clean up.Shiv Shiv LLC, 900 Durst Ave., demo convenience store.Davis Morton Jr., 304 Cromer Road, Hodges, $53,760, mobile home 28x64.John Hollingsworth, 314 Pine Drive, Hodges, $26,880, mobile home 56x16.Jacqueline Quarles, 134 Folly Bend Drive, $49,808, 15x29 inground pool.Mary Jennings, 2023 Woodlawn Road, $2,565, roof replacement.Marcus and Jenny Jones, 218 Forest Drive, $5,675, roof replacement.Charles and Cynthia Sprouse, 4 Roxanna Drive, Ninety Six, $5,490, foundation repair.James and Susan Hodges, 1509 Bucklevel Road, $5,000, roof replacement.Pamela and Darrell Tinsley, 405 Lake Forest Road, $5,000, roof replacement.Charles and Jeannie Davis, 113 Brentwood Drive, $5,000, roof replacement.Stephen and Linda Rhodes, 108 Sagewood Road, $1,914, replacement windows.Robert Dills, 115 Marshall Circle, $15,000, roof replacement, replace windows. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick GCSO continues search for missing Hodges man Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students